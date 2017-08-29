PH nag-uwi ng ginto sa equestrian

KUALA LUMPUR – Ibinigay ni John Collin Syquia ang isa pang ginto sa Team Pilipinas matapos itala ang pinakakaunti na pagkakamali sa Individual Showjumping sa Equestrian Lunes ng umaga sa 29th Southeast Asian Games dito sa 3Q Equestrian Park sa Rawang, Malaysia.

Hindi nagpatalo sa run-off ang 46-anyos na si Syquia sakay ng kanyang kabayo na si Adventure E upang ibigay ang ika-23 na gintong medalya ng Pilipinas na mayroong kabuuan na 23 ginto, 28 pilak at 55 tanso para sa pangkalahatang ikaanim na puwesto na may 105 medalya.

Binalewala ng 46-anyos na Florida-based na si Syquia at ni Adventure E ang mahabang 36-oras na paglalakbay mula Florida tungo sa New York diretso sa Amsterdam hanggang Baku upang hablutin ang una nitong gintong medalya gayundin sa asosasyon ng equestrian sapul noong sumali sa Palembang noong 2011.

Tabla si Syquia kasama ang limang iba pang rider matapos ang ikalawang round bago inagaw ang titulo sa jump-off na may natitira pang 37.63 segundo para agawin ang gintong medalya kontra Sharmini Christina Ratnasingham ng Malaysia (41.30 segundo) at Dato’ Seri Mahamad Fathil, Qabi Ambak (41.66 segundo).

“This (gold) is very special because this is my first time to compete in the SEA Games,” sabi ni Syquia, na professional equestrian at horse dealer na nagpapartisipa sa mga palabas at derby sa Wellington, Florida.

Ipinakilala ni team manager Daniella Virata si Syquia sa koponan bilang “a cool guy with rock star personality.”

“He is our rock star here,” sabi ni Virata kay Syquia, na nagsimulang sumakay sa Claremonth Academy. “We call him our secret weapon.”

“He is a cool guy with good personality. He gave us six clear rounds; three in individuals and three in team event.”

Si Syquia ay parte rin ng koponan na nagkasya lamang sa pilak na medalya kasama sina Chiara Sophia Amor, Joker Arroyo at Toni Leviste.

Naghatid naman si Rhezie Canama Aragon ng pilak sa women’s -53 kg taekwondo event.

Natalo si Aragon kay Mariska Halinda ng Indonesia, 4-9.

Una naman nagbigay ng tansong medalya ang Sailing sa ginanap na men’s 470 international class mula sa pares nina Emerson Villena at Lester Tayung sa pagbigo sa Singapore para sa ikatlong puwesto.

Bigo naman makapag-uwi ng medalya si weightlifter Nestor Colonia at ang PH muay thai team.

Kabuuang 25 gintong medalya ang pinaglabanan kahapon habang ngayong araw ang pinakamaraming nakataya na 60 sa mga sports na badminton (5), cricket (1), cycling (4), polo (1), football (1), indoor hockey (1), ice skating (2), muay (2), pencak silat (16), sailing (5), sepak takraw (1), squash (2), taekwondo (4) waterski (6) at weightlifting (2).