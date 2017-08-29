Vaness del Moral, Jake Vargas loyal sa GMA 7 Bandera

KAPUSO pa rin sina Vaness del Moral and Jake Vargas matapos mag-renew ng kani-kanilang exclusive contracts sa GMA kamakailan. Present sa contract signing sina GMA Senior Vice President for Entertainment TV Lilybeth Rasonable, GMA Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, GMA Artist Center Assistant Vice President and Head for Talent Imaging and Marketing Unit Simoun Ferrer and GMAAC Talent Manager Tracy Garcia. Regular na napapanood si Vaness sa Impostora ni Kris Bernal habang si Jake ay nananatili pa rin sa comedy show na Pepito Manaloto.

