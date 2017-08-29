Tumbok Karera Tips, August 29, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (1) Michika; TUMBOK – (4) Prodigy; LONGSHOT – (6) Eccles Cake

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) El Mundo; TUMBOK – (2) Expecto Patronum; LONGSHOT – (1) Stravinsky

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Escopeta; TUMBOK – (6) K Angel/Zaphia; LONGSHOT – (4) Vision

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) My Big Osh; TUMBOK – (5) Green Light; LONGSHOT – (1) Pure Joy

Race 5 : PATOK – (7) The Executive; TUMBOK – (6) All For Mama; LONGSHOT – (4) Purple Temper

Race 6 : PATOK – (5) Beautiful Star; TUMBOK – (6) Blusher; LONGSHOT – (2) Sydney Boy

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Causeway Bay; TUMBOK – (10) Papa Joe; LONGSHOT – (2) Golden Hands

