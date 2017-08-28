Nasawing tropa ng gobyerno sa Marawi pinarangalan sa National Heroes Day

PINANGUNAHAN ni Pangulong Duterte ang paggunita ng National Heroes Day sa Libingan ng mga Bayani kung saan ginawaran niya ng Order of Lapu-Lapu ang 130 indibwal, kabilang na ang mga naswi sa operasyon sa Marawi City, gayundin si Ozamiz chief of police Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido.

“Today, we confer the Order of Lapu-Lapu on individuals who rendered extraordinary service to our country… I cannot thank them enough for their valuable service to our nation, and we shall forever be in [their] debt,” sabi ni Aquino sa kanyang talumpati.

Hiniling ni Duterte sa mga Pinoy na gayahin ang mga bayaning nagbuwis ng buhay para sa bayan.

“As we further our efforts to build a stronger, peaceful, and more secure nation, we count on our people to emulate the patriotism of our heroes so that we may all prevail against the looming threats of criminality, terrorism and [illegal] drugs,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Pinarangalan si Espenido matapos naman mapatay si Ozamiz City mayor Reynaldo Parojinog at 17 iba pa sa harap ng patuloy na kampanya ng gobyerno kontra droga.

“Again, I urge our people to just follow our heroes by becoming heroes in their own private ways. Join the government in building a stronger nation that is capable of providing a better life for its people,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Pinangunahan din ni Duterte ang wreath laying ceremony sa Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“In these trying times, when our people are in need of heroes to look up to, we pay tribute to those whose heroism made our nation what [it is] today,” dagdag ni Duterte.