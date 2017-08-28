Impeach Sereno may endorser na By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Posibleng ihain bukas sa Kamara de Representantes ang impeachment complaint laban kay Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Ayon kay Atty. Larry Gadon, pangulo ng PDu30 Constitutional Reform to Federalism at dating abugado ni dating Pangulong Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, mayroong mga kongresista na nagpahayag ng kahandaan na mag-endorso sa reklamo matapos siyang makakuha ng kopya ng orihinal na mga dokumento sa SC na gagamitin sa kasong isasampa.

“Hopefully bukas (Tuesday) or Wednesday mai-file na at may endorsers,” ani Gadon.

Pumayag si Gadon na ilabas ang Statement of Assets Liabilities and Networth ni Sereno mula noong 2010 at iba pang dokumento na kailangan umano sa kaso.

Sinabi naman ni Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali, chairman ng House committee on justice, na handa ang kanyang komite upang dinggin ang reklamo kahit pa sasabay ito sa impeachment complaint laban kay Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista.

“Kung kinakailangang pagsabayin ‘yan because under the rules, we have 60 session days within which to resolve it. So within that period, we will try our utmost best to resolve,” ani Umali. “Tayo po ay walang pinipili. Hindi natin puwedeng tanggihan ang ganyang mandato dahil Konstitusyon po ang nag-atas sa amin na harapin ang mga ‘yan.”

Inaakusahan si Sereno ng hindi pagdedeklara ng lahat ng kanyang yaman sa kanyang SALN. Ang kanyang pinalitan na si Chief Justice Renato Corona ay na-impeach dahil sa hindi umano pagdedeklara ng totoo sa kanyang SALN.

Mayroon din umanong mga hakbang si Sereno sa SC na paglabag sa batas.

Nauna ng naghain ng impeachment complaint laban kay Sereno ang Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution, Inc. pero wala itong endorser kaya hindi tinanggap.

