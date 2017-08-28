DU30 nakipagpulong sa mga magulang ni Kian Bandera

NAKIPAGPULONG si Pangulong Duterte sa mga magulang ng napatay na Grade 11 na estudyante na si Kian Loyd delos Santos matapos ang isinagawang operasyon ng mga pulis sa Caloocan City.

Ayon sa Palasyo, isinagawa ang pagpupulong sa Malago Clubhouse, Malacañang Park matapos ang kahilingan ng nanay at tatay ni Kian na sina Lorenza and Saldy delos Santos. Inilibing si Kian noong Sabado kung saan libo-libo ang nakalahok sa paghahatid sa kanya sa huling hantungan.

Nauna nang sinabi ni Duterte na wala siyang balak na pumunta sa burol ni Kian, bagamat nagpaabot ng pakikiramay sa pamilya ng 17-anyos napatay.

Matatandaang inamin ng sinibak na Caloocan City police chief na si Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna na base lamang sa social media ang pagsasangkot kay Kian sa droga.

Inakusahan ng mga trolls na sangkot si Kian sa droga matapos namang umani ng mga batikos ang pagpatay sa kanya ng mga pulis.

Kinasuhan na ng murder ang mga pulis na itinuturong pumatay kay Kian.

