DU30 pinangunahan ang boodle fight para patuyang ligtas ang pagkain ng manok

PINANGUNAHAN ni Pangulong Duterte ang boodle fight sa San Fernando, Pampanga para patunayang ligtas ang pagkain ng manok at iba pang poultry products sa harap naman ng kaso ng bird flu sa San Luis, Pampanga at Nueva Ecija.

“I assure the public that the poultry products in Pampanga and Nueva Ecija are safe for consumption and that we, in government, are undertaking efforts to stamp out the outbreak and minimize its impact in the country,” sabi ni Duterte.

Bukod kay Duterte, dumalo rin sa boodle fight si dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

“You know, there is a very important cycle in the country and actually it is food security. The food chain, kasali na niyan ‘yung itong mga manok na pinatay. And I hope it would be limited to itong sa ngayon because it was contained, just almost immediate and urgent relief for us to do something,” sabi Duterte.

Pinuri rin ni Duterte ang agarang aksyon ng mga opisyal para hindi na kumalat ang bird flu sa bansa.

“I thank everyone here today for playing their respective roles in the implementation of isolation and quarantine measures towards the eventual elimination of avian flu in the country,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Nagpasalamat din si Duterte sa mga sundalo at pulis na tumulong para sa culling operation ng mga apektadong manok, gayuin din mga checkpoint na isinagawa para walang makalusot na mga manok.

“I also appreciate the more than 300 soldiers and police officers for their help and valuable assistance. Your timely and rapid response on this outbreak is truly praiseworthy,” aniya.

Kasabay nito, tiniyak ni Duterte ang ayuda para sa mga apektadong poultry raisers sa Pampanga at Nueva Ecija.

“We ask the full cooperation and assistance, not only of the poultry industry, but also of the general public to make sure that disease outbreaks such as this are reported to authorities at the onset of its occurrence,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Tiniyak ni Duterte na gagawa siya ng paraan para mabigyan pa ng karagdagang tulong ang mga apektado ng pagmamanukan.

“But again, let me just say to you that we are very sorry to disturb your… your livelihood — the events here because we had to do it. It’s the duty of the government to safeguard really, the spread of the avian flu. ‘Yun lang po. Ang narinig ko lang na ano is kulang or may kakulangan. Bigyan ninyo akong konting panahon, at maghanap ako ng pera,” ayon pa kay Duterte.