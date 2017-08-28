DU30 pinagpahinga muna si Faeldon

SINABI ni Pangulong Duterte na pinagpahinga muna niya si dating Bureau of Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon matapos palitan sa dahil sa kontrobersiyang kinakaharap ng ahensiya kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu na nakalusot sa BOC.

“I told him to take a few days off. We will talk about his — talk about everything after that. Magpahinga ka na lang muna,” sabi ni Duterte.

Kasabay nito, nagpaliwanag naman si Duterte kung bakit siya natagalan para palitan si Faeldon sa BOC.

“The reason why it took me time, because Congress was investigating or still investigating it. So, gusto ko naman sanang hintayin na matapos para respeto rin sa tao. Pero, inuunahan man nila ng ano,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Ito’y matapos naman ang panawagan noon para sibakin na ni Duterte si Faeldon.

“Nag-resign thrice. Sabi ko, ‘Di sige, para…’ Siya ‘yung kusang umalis talaga and he was insisting na. Para mawala na ‘yung issue sa akin.

‘Di bale. Anyway, he’s — I told him to just lay off,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Hindi naman direktang sinabi ni Duterte kung itatalaga niya si Faeldon sa ibang posisyon.