DU30 itatalaga si Espenido sa Iloilo

INIHAYAG ni Pangulong Duterte ang pagtatalaga kay Ozamiz City Police Chief Inspector Jovie Espenido sa Iloilo kung saan target naman niya rito ang mga umano'y sangkot sa droga sa lalawigan.

“Espenido, where are you? Diyan ka lang, okay lang. I will ask you again. You asked for the assignment sa Leyte. Namatay ang mayor doon. You asked for another assignment sa Ozamiz, namatay ang mayor doon, si Parojinog. Ngayon, gusto mo sa Iloilo, kasi si Mabilog has been identified as a protector. Mayor. Mabuhay kaya siya?” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati matapos pangunahan ang paggunita ng National Heroes Day sa Libingan ng mga Bayani sa Taguig City.

Matatandaang naunang itinalaga si Espenido sa Leyte kung saan napatay si Albuera mayor Rolando Espinosa sa kanyang selda bago siya inilipat sa Ozamiz kung saan naman napatay si mayor Reynaldo Parojinog at 17 iba pang umano’y sangkot sa droga.

“Gusto ko lang tanungin kasi ako naman ang pagbibintangan. Ikaw nga ang nagbaril diyan tapos ako ang napa-publish kung saan-saan eh,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Idinagdag ni Duterte suportado niya ang kampanya ni Espenido kontra droga.

“Pero if you do the country a favor, I will support you. And we all… then we’ll all go to jail, do not worry. Just follow the rules of engagement, the requirements of the performance of duty, which you have learned in your PNP… in all those four years,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Nauna nang nabatikos ang pagkakapatay ng mga pulis sa Grade 11 na si Kian Loyd delos Santos matapos ang operasyon sa Caloocan City.

“But if he resists, and if it is a violent one, I hate to see dead policemen and soldiers performing their duty. Do you hear me? Your next assignment is Iloilo,” ayon pa kay Duterte.

Sa isang ambush interview, ipinagtanggol ni Duterte ang nakatakdang paglipat ni Espenido sa Iloilo.

“He is a dedicated man. He knows his law. So, he should replicate his exploits in other parts of the country. If he wants to be assigned in Iloilo, I will assign him there,” giit ni Duterte.