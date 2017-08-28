Jackpot ng Ultra Lotto P237M, Super Lotto P194M By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Wala pa ring nananalo sa jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 at Super Lotto 6/49.

Ayon sa Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office walang tumama sa P231.9 milyong jackpot prize ng Ultra Lotto 6/58 sa bola noong Linggo ng gabi. Inaasahang aabot sa P237 milyon ang jackpot prize sa bola Martes ng gabi.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P67,120 ang 22 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P1,130 naman ang 1,045 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 22,928 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Wala ring tumama sa P188.1 milyong jackpot prize ng Super Lotto sa bola noong Linggo. Inaasahang aabot sa P194 milyon ang jackpot nito sa bola mamayang gabi.

Nanalo naman ng tig-P68,290 ang 25 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P860 ang 1,571 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 29,265 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

