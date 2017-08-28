Buhay ng tao umiikli dahil sa pag-upo

GAYA ng paninigarilyo na masama sa kalusugan, alam ba ninyo na mapa-nganib rin ang matagal na pag-upo sa iyong katawan?

Para kay Dr. James Levine ng Mayo Clinic, hindi nagkakaiba ang paninigarilyo sa pag-upo.

“Sitting is the new smoking,” ani Levine. Anya, hindi lamang ito nagdudulot ng pagbigat ng timbang o pagtaba kundi iniuugnay na rin sa kanser at sakit sa puso.

Pinag-aralan ni Levine ang 800,000 tao sa loob ng 15 taon. Sa kanyang pag-aaral lumabas na ang mga tao na umuupo sa harap ng TV o computer screen ng mahigit sa apat na oras ay tumataas ang tyansa na mamatay sa sakit.

Ang regular na pag-eehersisyo ay hindi rin umano nakapagpapababa ng tsansa nito.

“The solution seems to be less sitting and more moving overall,” ani Levine

Ayon naman kay Dr. Martin Camara, chiropractor, sa Pilipinas matagal ang oras na ginugugol ng mga tao sa pag-upo.

“In the Philippines, people are sitting for prolonged periods, commuting from one place to the other,” ani Camara. “Traffic has become unpredictable. People are entertained nowadays sitting behind a computer, doing Facebook, playing video games or watching television.”

Ang mga bata ngayon ay ibang-iba sa mga bata noon na exposed sa maraming physical activities gaya ng pagtakbo, lumalambitin sa monkey bar, naglalaro ng basketball o football.

Dahil dito, asahan na ang madalas na reklamo ng back pain, sakit sa ulo at postural dysfunction.

Ayon sa American teaching expert at kinesiologist na si Dr. Scott Cuthbert, dumadagdag pa umano sa labis na pag-upo sag hindi magandang pagkain at unhealthy emotional life.

Ang pananakit ng likod, sakit ng ulo at kondisyon ng mga muscle ay resulta umano ng habitual movement patterns, at gaya nga nito ay ang palagiang pag-upo.