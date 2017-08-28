Live in bago kasal epektib kina Solenn at Nico: Kasi kung hindi, baka babu na!



EFFECTIVE kay Solenn Heussaff at sa kanyang Argentinian husband na si Nico Bolzico ang “live in before marriage.”

Feeling ng Kapuso sexy actress, mas naging solid at matatag ang pundasyon ng kanilang relasyon dahil sa ilang taon nilang pagli-live in, bukod pa sa mas nakilala pa nila ang ugali ng isa’t isa.

“Para sa akin, mas makikilala mo yung tao. Kasi, for me kunwari, five years akong hindi nag-live-in with him, tapos marriage, magiging sobrang laki na ng change na baka hindi mag-work yung relationship.

“Kasi messy si Nico, if I didn’t know that, baka ano, baboo! Pero ngayon we got to compromise, I know how he is na,” paliwanag ni Solenn.

Nakachika ng entertainment media ang TV host-actress sa presscon ng bago niyang show sa GMA, ang All-Star Videoke kung saan sila nga ng Kapuso comedian na si Betong Sumaya ang magsisilbing hosts.

Kuwento ni Solenn sa unang taong pagsasama nila ni Nico bilang mag-asawa, “We’re super chill! Parang pareho kaming dalawa. Minsan makulit siya, minsan makulit ako. Parang magkaibigan lang.

“Wala kaming fights, that’s the annoying part. Sabi niya, ‘Can you scream at me?’ Basta ako, silent treatment lang. Super chill, kaya magwo-work talaga,” chika pa ng Kapuso leading lady na napapanood din sa GMA Telebabad series na Alyas Robin Hood ni Dingdong Dantes.

q q q

Samantala, magsisimula na sa Sept. 3, Sunday, ang All-Star Videoke nina Solenn at Betong at pareho nang excited ang dalawang Kapuso stars sa pag-ere nito sa GMA. Ang konsepto nito ay pareho rin ng hit na hit noong All-Star K: The P1M Videoke Challenge.

“Ito talaga yung first hosting gig ko sa GMA Entertainment so iba yung feeling kasi sobrang bongga yung preparations sa lahat. Nandu’n yung pressure but the excitement is there for me kasi I really like music and singing so dito magagawa ko talaga yun,” ani Solenn.

“Natutuwa ako kasi kami ni Solenn yung pinagkatiwalaan ng GMA dito sa napakalaking project na ito. As we all know, inaabangan talaga ito ng viewers noon, di ba? Sobra yung excitement ko kasi following the footsteps of Allan K., Jaya and Arnell Ignacio, ang laki ng shoes to fill in so I feel blessed and challenged at the same time,” sey naman ni Betong.

Every week, may six celebrity contestants ang maglalaban-laban, kailangan lang nilang hulaan ang missing words sa lyrics ng kanta. The winning contestant becomes the All Star Videoke Champ at maaaring manalo ng hanggang P100,000.

A “Super Oke” prize is also up for the win if the winner decides to continuously play in the succeeding weeks. Ang All-Star Videoke ay sa direksyon ni Louie Ignacio at mapapanood tuwing Linggo simula sa Sept. 3 after 24 Oras Weekend sa GMA Sunday Grande.