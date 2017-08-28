Tambalang Kris-Willie siguradong bebenta sa masa at mga sosyalera



NO LESS than on “Cristy Ferminute” by no less than Tita Cristy released the late-breaking news last Friday tungkol sa naganap na meeting nina Willie Revillame at Kris Aquino noong nakaraang midweek at the plush Edsa Shangri-La Plaza.

Ayon sa kuwento, it wasn’t just a brief encounter. Para magsimula sila ng alas-sais ng gabi and winding up at 10, that four-hour meeting must have tackled a very important agenda: not on the part of Willie kundi kay Kris.

Sinuman ang makabalita ng ganu’n would jump the gun right away. Ah, may nilulutong putahe sa kusina. Hindi pa man ay amoy na amoy na ‘yon sa paligid.

With Willie at that meeting, tiyak na siya ang nilapitan ni Kris in her return bid on TV. Posible kayang sa iisang show sila magsama with Kris joining Wowowin, or a separate program altogether with both of them in it?

Kagyat na dumagsa ang mga text messages kay Tita Cristy, relatively positive over the possibility. Marami rin ang nag-suggest ng angkop na format for Kris and Willie.

Pero anuman ang genre, whoever is billed ahead of the other, anumang araw man ipalabas ang show, one thing’s most certain: pre-sold ang TV project. The tandem alone ay puwedeng maihalintulad sa bigas, no need to promote.

With Kris-Willie or Willie-Kris in a show together comes a significant realization though.

Sa dinami-dami ng mga nilapitan o lumapit kay Kris in resurrecting her TV career, sa itinagal-tagal pala ng pagkakatengga’t paghihintay niya almost in vain ay nariyan lang pala ang nag-iisang tao who’ll make everything possible.

At si Kuya Wil ‘yon. And what a seemingly perfect match. AB basically ang captive audience ni Kris while masa ang kay Willie. Work ethic-wise, bagay rin sila as they both possess the same level of professionalism.

q q q

Nakabuti pa yata ang ‘di pagkakasama ni Rico J. Puno sa “OPM Icons” na mapapanood sa darating na Sabado (Sept. 2) at the Theatre sa Solaire Resort & Casino.

While Rico was originally cast in the Lucky 7 Koi-produced concert mounted by Tita Lily Chua and her business associates, sobra-sobra nang musical entertainment ang ihahatid nina Hajji Alejandro, Rey Valera at Marco Sison, idagdag pa ang mga special guests na sina Erik Santos (also the director) and Angeline Quinto.

This sends an alarming career signal for Rico J., ha? Mahusay siya kung sa mahusay, iconic to say the least, but what ultimately matters is one’s perspective pagdating sa kanyang propesyon. At ito ang magandang katangian which will radiate from within Rey’s, Marco’s and Hajji’s hearts sa gabing ‘yon.

Saan ka nakakakita na rehearsal pa lang ay hindi lang basta on time ang tatlo kundi pakiramdam nila’y gabi na ng Sept. 2 kung mag-ensayo? Paano na lang pala sa mismong gabi ng pagtatanghal?