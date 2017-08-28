KathNiel pinanindigan ang paglaban sa mga bully; Tony Labrusca nasampolan

NAGPASALAMAT si Tony Labrusca sa lead stars ng La Luna Sangre na sina Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla dahil ipinagtanggol siya sa bashers.

Sobrang nagselos kasi ang KathNiel fans sa mga eksena nina Tony at Kathryn bilang Jake at Malia. Ayun, na-bash nang husto ang binata.

“I did see his (Daniel) interview when he told his fans and bashers to stop. So I appreciate that,” say ni Tony sa launching ng debut single niyang “Tanging Ikaw.”

“I’m proud of them for standing up especially since they are the official anti-cyberbullying advocates here in the Philippines which is something that we should all be very proud of,” aniya sa isang interview.