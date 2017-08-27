Kamara tatalakayin na impeach vs Comelec chair

TATALAKAYIN ng House committee on justice ang impeachment complaint laban kay Commission on Elections chairman Andres Bautista sakaling hindi makompleto ang kinakailangang 98 pirma para agad itong maipadala sa Senado.

Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Oriental Mindoro Rep. Reynaldo Umali mayroong 10 araw ang Office of the Speaker upang ipadala ang reklamo sa House committee on Rules na magpapasa naman nito sa kanyang komite.

“The complaint was transmitted to the Speaker. It means that there is verification and endorser. We are ready to tackle it, the committee is just waiting for it,” ani Umali.

Sakaling sa bumoto ang komite na sufficient in form at sufficient in substance ang reklamo, sinabi ni Umali na maaaring ipatawag ang misis ni Bautista na si Patricia upang tumestigo at patunayan ang kanyang mga alegasyon na mayroong itinatagong yaman si Bautista na umaabot sa P1 bilyon.

“That is a decision (call Patricia) that the body will have to make. Kasi maraming pananaw diyan. Spousal privilege is only applicable in criminal cases. Ang problema natin, ang impeachment case is sui generis so it is a class in itself. So it can neither be considered as criminal or administrative or civil. Neither of the three. Again this is a novel issue that has to be considered,” ani Umali.

Inendorso nina Deputy Speaker at Cebu Rep. Gwen Garcia, Kabayan Rep. Harry Roque at Cavite Rep. Abraham Tolentino ang reklamong inihain nina dating Negros Oriental Rep. Jacinto Paras at Ferdinand Topacio.