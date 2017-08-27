GMA bumisita sa Marawi evacuees Inquirer

BINISITA ni dating pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo ang Iligan City Linggo kung saan namigay siya ng hygiene packs para sa mga pamilya na lumikas dahil sa patuloy na operasyon laban sa teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City. Sinamahan siya ni Iligan City Mayor Celso Regencia at Vice Mayor Jemar Vera Cruz sa National School of Fisheries sa Barangay Buru-un at sa Sta. Elena evacuation center. Tinatayang aabot sa limang evacuation center sa Iligan City kung saan nanunuluyan ang mahigit 800 pamilya, habang tinatayang 14,000 pamilya ang nakikitira sa kanilang mga kamag-anak. Tubong Iligan City ang mga magulang ng nanay ni Arroyo na tumira noong 1950s. Tumira rin si Arroyo sa Iligan nang siya ay bata pa.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.