Mayweather pinatumba si McGregor Bandera

PINALAWIG ni Floyd Mayweather Jr. ang kanyang malinis na boxing record sa 50-0 matapos itala ang 10th round technical knockout kontra UFC champion Conor McGregor sa kanilang 12-round junior welterweight fight sa T-Mobile Arena sa Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ang maituturing na kakaibang megafight ay hindi inaasahan na tatagal at maging kumpetitibo nang harapin ng walang talo at five-division world champion boxer na si Mayweather ang mixed martial artist at two-division UFC champion na si McGregor na sumabak sa kanyang unang professional boxing match. Naging agresibo sa 10th round si Mayweather kung saan pinaulanan nito ng mga suntok si McGregor na naging dahilan para itigil na ni referee Robert Byrd ang laban may 1:05 ang nalalabi sa nasabing round.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.