Tumbok Karera Tips, August 27, 2017 (@METRO TURF)

Race 1 : PATOK – (4) Atinkupung Sinsing/Fourth Dan; TUMBOK – (5) My Priviledge; LONGSHOT – (7) You Are The One

Race 2 : PATOK – (2) Caravaggio; TUMBOK – (6) Light And Shades; LONGSHOT – (5) Matang Tubig

Race 3 : PATOK – (2) Messi; TUMBOK – (1) Hot And Spicy; LONGSHOT – (4) Daiquiri Lass

Race 4 PATOK – (1) Yssa’s Will; TUMBOK – (5) Luau; LONGSHOT – (2) Big Sky

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Jersy Savings; TUMBOK – (1) Mika Mika Mika; LONGSHOT – (6) King Curry

Race 6 PATOK – (1) Stay Ready; TUMBOK – (8) Moon Dance; LONGSHOT – (3) Gutsy Girl / Belle Royale

Race 7 : PATOK – (12) Magnus; TUMBOK – (9) Smart Tony; LONGSHOT – (8) Kundiman

Race 8 : PATOK – (3) Ballerina; TUMBOK – (5) Momentum; LONGSHOT – (1) Once Afan A Time

Race 9 : PATOK – (6) Wow Jazziee; TUMBOK – (2) Umbrella Girl; LONGSHOT – (7) Good Son Carlo

Race 10 : PATOK – (8) Shining Courage; TUMBOK – (1) Katana; LONGSHOT – (2) Whitney

Race 11 : PATOK – (3) Within Reach; TUMBOK – (2) Royal Jewels/Suave Saint; LONGSHOT – (6) Yellow Cat

Race 12 : PATOK – (6) Yoshiko; TUMBOK – (3) Gold Fisher; LONGSHOT – (1) Wawrinka

Race 13 PATOK – (10) Yes I Can; TUMBOK – (2) Nothing To Fear; LONGSHOT – (9) Graf

