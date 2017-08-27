Jaclyn Jose tinalakan si Laarni Enriquez dahil sa kuto: Lalabanan ko kayo hanggang mamatay ako!

JACLYN Jose was miffed and took a jab at Laarni Enriquez on her Instagram account.

Sunud-sunod ang hanash ni Madam Jaclyn and seemingly she’s unstoppable.

“I have problem na di ko problema na walang kinalaman sa nomination na ito lice lier to hell if my lice will stay cast those who havents have…#wag ako. lice go away but liars will go to hell.”

That was her caption sa IG photo niya ng letter na involved ang kanyang apo kay Andi Eigenmann.

Later on, kiyaw siya nang kiyaw dahil sa may kuto ang kanyang apo.

“Took a photo ng apo ko? O e d may kuto sana ginamot nio kasi kakahiram nio d namin ma treat. I am at the edge of this non seccens accusation for Andi.

“Alam ko galit na naman kayo sa akin. O e bakit pinicturan nio? Oo meron nga ano ginawa nio? Wala! D ba may salon kayo? Treat nio ba? Hindi! For picture purposes lang…puwede ba itigil nio ang pag hahanap ng mali? Sino sa pamilya mo d nagkakuto? Tell me para pag naligo kayo saluhin ko pinagliguan ko baka may stem cell sayang kung itapon.”

“Ititigil ko na ba ito o itutuloy pa natin. Ayaw nio tumigil….ano ngayon isasampa may kuto? Natalo na kayo..Laarnie Bebu d ba kayo nagkakuto? Laarni nagkakuto ka. Kahit mayaman kayo nitong huli nagkakuto ka.”

“Wag na tayo magtago sa mga insert show. Lalabanan ko kayo hanggang mamatay ako lasing man o hindi. Mag ipon kayo hanggang ikamatay ko lalaban ako. tapos pag namatay ako mag uusap kayo ni Andi. Oh well.”

Palaban si Jaclyn and it seems na hindi niya lulubayan si Laarni. Naawa naman ang netizens sa apo ni Jaclyn.

“Sa bata ako naaawa. di na binigyan ng kahihiyan. nasa tyan pa lang puro na awayan hanggang ngyon pa ba naman.. mula sa kung sino ang totoong tatay hanggang sa kuto.. my gosh. maaawa kayo sa bata. napakagandang pa namn.”

“Alam ko mayaman sila at estudyante ako pero kung magdodonate ba ko ng shampoo for this w/c nakita ko sa drug store Php13 lang at suyod sa bangketa na Php15 natitigil ba ang kudaan na ito?”