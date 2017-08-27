Ate Guy magpoproduce uli ng pelikula, bibida sina Fanny at Paolo By Jun Nardo Bandera

BALIK sa pagpu-produce si Nora Aunor kahit isa ito sa naging dahilan kung bakit hindi siya nakapag-ipon noon ng pera. Ibinalita ni Fanny Serrano sa kanyang Facebook account na agad niyang tinanggap ang offer ni Ate Guy na lumabas bilang kapatid niya sa pelikula. Isang indie drama ang ipu-produce ni Nora kung saan makakasama rin si Paolo Ballesteros. “I am so honored!” bahagi ng post ni Tita Fanny. Samantala, muling nagsama sa isang fashion pictorial sina Fanny at Ai Ai delas Alas after ilang years. Ipinamalas niya ang kanyang kakaibang creation para sa Millennial Shape ni Ai Ai.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.