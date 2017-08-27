Call center agents rarampa sa Mr. & Ms. BPO

KILALA ang Pilipinas bilang isa sa mga bansang matindi kung sumuporta sa mga beauty pageants.

Ngayong taon, isa na namang bago at fresh na fresh na beauty contest (with a twist) ang aariba sa mundo ng pagandahan, patalinuhan at galing sa diskarte, ang kauna-unahang Mr. & Ms. BPO.

Bilang pagbibigay-pugay sa isa sa pinakamausad na industriya ng bansa, ang BPO o Business Process Outsourcing community ay isa sa mga driving force para sa employment simula nang itayo ang kauna-unahang contact center noong 1992. Pagkatapos ng dalawang dekada kinilala na ang Pilipinas bilang BPO capital of the world.

Dahil dito, magiging mas exciting ang paghahanap para sa perfect BPO ambassadors na tinatawag ding “bagong bayani ng bayan”.

Para sa lahat ng mga interesadong BPO agents, tumatanggap na ng mga applicants ang Mr. & Ms. BPO organizers, kailangan lamang ikaw ay 18 hanggang 26 years old, single, Filipino citizen o may dugong Pinoy, at least 5’4″ ang tangkad para sa mga babae at 5’6″ naman para sa mga lalake.

Kailangan ding may maganda at fit na katawan, pleaseing personality at good moral character. At siyempre kailangan siya ay regular employee ng ng isang BPO company at residente ng Pilipinas.

Layunin ng Mr. & Ms. BPO na i-promote ang excellence, leadership at camaraderie na ilan lang sa mga katangian na makikita sa BPO workplace.

Sa nakaraang presscon ng nasabing event, ipinakilala rin ang mga magsisilbing mentors na mapipiling grand finalists, sila ang magte-train sa mga candidates mula sa tamang posture, paglalakad, pagrampa, pagdadamit at pagsagot sa mga tanong under pressure.

Kabilang sa mga mentors ay sina Jennifer Hammond, Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2016; Jonathan Yabut, The Apprentice Asia winner; Jun Macasaet, Manhunt International 2012; Ruby Manalac, Emotional intelligence expert; Mauro Lumba, 2014 Century Tuna Superbods. Para mag-register at makasali, bisitahin ang (website) www.mrandmsbpo.com at idownload ang application form. Para sa iba pang detalye magtungo lang sa social media accounts ng Mr. & Ms. BPO: Facebook page (MrandMsBPOofficial) Instagram (mrandmsbpoofficial) at Twitter (@MrandMsBPO). For inquiries tumawag sa hotline sa 0977-3846984.

Ang pinakabagong beauty pageant na ito with a cause and with a twist ay mula sa Royale Chimes Concerts & Events Inc.. Ang Mr. & Ms. BPO coronation night ay gaganapin sa Nob. 21 sa Mall of Asia Arena.