Hindi ako papayag na mapahamak ang asawa’t anak ko!- Dingdong

MULING binalaan ni Dingdong Dantes ang nagma-manage ng Twitter parody account ng misis niyang si Marian Rivera. Sinabihan ng Kapuso Primetime King ang taong nasa likod ng @superstarmarian account na tigilan na ang paggamit sa pangalan ni Marian sa mga ipino-post nito sa social media.

“Gusto ko pong linawin na wala pong Twitter account ang asawa ko. Minsan entertaining na magbasa ng mga parody accounts, but up to the certain point…pag involved na ang political views, nagiging dahilan ng threats or hindi magagandang bagay. Para sa akin, at lalo na sa pamilya, ay hindi ko papayagang mangyari ‘yun.

“Kaya ako, I’m requesting whoever is behind that parody account to take it down. Siguro we were entertained already. Yes, we understand how witty you are, and we’re grateful also sa magagandang naku-contribute mo. But to express political views na magiging dahilan na magkaroon ng threats or hindi magandang pananaw, lalo na sa akin or sa asawa ko or sa pamilya ko, ay hindi ko papayagan.

“So, I’m respectfully requesting whoever is behind that account to please take it down,” ang sabi ni Dingdong nang makachika ng ilang miyembro ng entertainment press sa selebrasyon ng 8th aniversary ng YES Pinoy Foundation.

Samantala, promise ni Dong sa lahat ng mga Kapuso na patuloy na sumusuporta sa kanilang primetime series na Alyas Robin Hood 2, napakarami pang mangyayari programa.

Nagpasalamat ang aktor sa mga nagpo-post ng magagandang komento tungkol sa ARH2, lalo na sa mga action scenes na ginagawa nila, “Kasi talagang pinagtatrabahuan namin ‘yun nina direk Dom (Dominic Zapata). Lahat talagang game na game.”

Kahit daw si Andrea Torres ay walang arte sa mga maaaksyon at buwis-buhay na mga eksena. Napapanood ang Alyas Robin Hood sa GMA Telebabad after 24 Oras.