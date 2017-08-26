Tumbok Karera Tips, August 26, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK ) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (2) Shining Vic; TUMBOK – (5) Bossa Nova; LONGSHOT – (1) Cleave Ridge

Race 2 : PATOK – (1) Himig/Strongmanzap; TUMBOK – (7) St. Suswa; LONGSHOT – (5) Low Key

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Combaton; TUMBOK – (1) Magnitude Eight; LONGSHOT – (4) Allbymyself

Race 4 : PATOK – (4) Sea Master; TUMBOK – (3) Colorful Warrior / Faithfully; LONGSHOT – (7) Little Kitty

Race 5 : PATOK – (1) Spring Singer; TUMBOK – (2) This Time; LONGSHOT – (6) Definitely Great

Race 6 : PATOK – (4) Musikera; TUMBOK – (1) Sharp Look/Kay Tagalog; LONGSHOT – (6) Boundary

Race 7 : PATOK – (5) Masquerade; TUMBOK – (4) Dona Nicasia; LONGSHOT – (1) Big Bad John

Race 8 : PATOK – (7) Show Off; TUMBOK – (1) Lucky Leonor; LONGSHOT – (5) Caviar

Race 9 : PATOK – (7) Crotales / Joy Joy Joy; TUMBOK – (3) Rafa; LONGSHOT – (2) Obelisk

Race 10 : PATOK – (6) Iba And Swerte Ko; TUMBOK – (5) Fascinating Dixie; LONGSHOT – (10) Security Harbour

