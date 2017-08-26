Hindi lang sa pelikula nakipaglaban para sa katarungan si FPJ! – Grace Poe By Julie Bonifacio Bandera

PINANGUNAHAN ni Sen. Grace Poe at ng kanyang inang si Susan Roces ang pagtitipon para sa pagdiriwang ng ika-78 kaarawan ng yumaong si Da King FPJ last Sunday. Pinasalamatan ng pamilya ni Sen. Grace ang maraming die-hard supporters na patuloy pa ring sumusuporta sa kanyang ama hanggang ngayon. Dumalo rin sa pagtitipon ang asawa ni Poe na si Neil Llamanzares at anak na si Brian. “Hindi lamang sa pelikula nakipaglaban sa katarungan si FPJ. Sa tunay na buhay, ang katarungan ay i-binigay sa mga nangangailangan. Hindi lang naman laging boxing lang si FPJ – tulong rin sa may sakit, tulong sa matatanda, tulong rin sa mga may problema sa batas na kailangan ng representasyon. “Sa inyong lahat na hindi nakakalimot sa inspirasyon at turo ni FPJ, maraming, maraming salamat po,” ayon kay Sen. Poe matapos ang isang misang ginanap sa puntod ni FPJ sa Manila North Cemetery. Kilala bilang FPJ, ginawaran si Ronald Allan Kelley Poe ng National Artist of the Philippines for Film sa kanyang kontribusyon sa industriya bilang aktor, direktor, manunulat at producer. “Sa sitwasyon, ang importante ay hindi tayo mawalan ng direksyon kung ano ba talaga ang tama at nararapat at ipagdasal natin na we remain courageous and compassionate. Yun ang dalawang bagay na hindi tayo ma-ging duwag at hindi tayo mawalan ng awa at pagmamahal,” ayon kay Poe.

