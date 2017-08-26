Bianca inupakan si Sec. Aguirre: Buhay ng tao ang pinag-uusapan!

PINALAGAN ni Bianca Gonzalez ang statement ni Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na “blown out of proportion in the media [ito] kaya akala mo napakalaki na. Isa lang siya sa thousands na pang-aabuso ng pulis kung talagang may-pang aabuso” kaugnay ng pagkakapatay sa bagets na si Kian delos Santos.

“Akala mo napakalaki is not something anyone should say about someone KILLED. Eh kung anak, magulang, kapatid mo yun? Hindi malaking bagay?

“The killing of anyone is a big deal. Kasi buhay ng tao yun.”

‘Yan ang magkasunod na tweets ni Bianca laban kay DOJ Sec. Aguirre.