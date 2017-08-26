Kalat na: Alden hinahanting ng abogado dahil kay Maine By Alex Brosas Bandera

EWAN kung totoong si Atty. Ferdinand Topacio nga ang nag-comment na gusto niyang makita ang links ng sinasabing over na pagdikit-dikit ni Alden Richards sa leading lady niyang si Maine Mendoza. Na-rattle ang fans ni Alden dahil nga nakarating na kay Atty. Topacio ang sinasabing physical na pagmamalabis ng actor sa kanyang ka-loveteam. “@gmanetwork @EatBulaga yung sinakyan ni @FSTopacio ang mga accusations against @aldenrichards02 w/o checking his side. Nakakaalarma na,” said one fan. “Sige, go lang kayo. Kasi sa lahat ng sinasabi ninyo di naman totoo. And Mr. Topacio kung di gentleman si Alden nagreklamo na sana si Marian Rivera,” say naman ng avid Alden fan na si @cutenessAvie. We think na kung merong kalabisan si Alden sa pagpapakilig sa fans nila ni Maine ay si Maine na sana ang pumalag. Obviously, bashers of Alden were blowing this out of proportion para sumama ang image ng actor. Gusto nilang magsolo na si Maine. Eh, di kalampagin n’yo ang management ni Maine. Magpetisyon kayo. Mag-rally kayo. At kung ayaw ninyong mahawakan ni Alden ang idol ninyo, eh, di isaksak n’yo siya sa mga baga ninyo!

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.