Pagbabalik ni Kris sa GMA inaayos ni Willie

KRIS Aquino’s meeting with Willie Revillame has sparked hope for her fans who were expecting to see her on television.

Sa isang online portal interview ni Willie ay sinabi niyang tinutulungan niyang makabalik sa GMA 7 si Kris where she once belonged.

Marami ang natuwa sa ginawa ni Willie and most of Kris’ fans ay naghihintay na sa kanyang pagbabalik sa TV.

“I have always been a believer of Kris and Willie tandem be it on TV or in films. Bravo, such is a hallmark tandem which holds so much promise and is a welcome respite in the showbiz or entertainment industry. Superbly exciting, can’t wait to see both, really, WOW TV!”

“I’m beginning to like Willie. Maybe this is one of the best decisions he has ever made. He chose wisely!

Start of a greater career for both of you!”

“Wow nice Kris sana nga magkaroon ka na ng sarili mong show. OK din kung magsama kayo sa isang project ni Willie!”

Those were the comments of Kris’ fans.

“Desperada na talaga si Kris. Not that she needs the money but that she really cant stand being away from the limelight. Magnegosyo na lang kasi sya, ubusin lahat ng franchise at mamuhay ng tahimik,” pambabasag naman kay Kris ng isang basher.

“For self validation talaga ang showbiz for Kris. She could have opted for a quiet life, pero publicity hungry din talaga,” opined another guy.

“Her career is her passion. She doesn’t need publicity at all because she is already Kris Aquino,” said one Kris defender.