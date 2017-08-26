Pang-asar ng Jadine sa Bashers: TV ad ng alak By Jun Nardo Bandera

ALAK na talaga ang ineendorso ng magdyowang sina James Reid at Nadine Lustre. Mukhang hindi nga sila apektado sa mga ginagawang pambabash sa kanila ng kanilang haters at talagang level up na ang kanilang maturity. Siyempre, isang factor ‘yung tugon ni Nads sa isang interview tungkol sa isyu ng pakikipag-live in. So, puwede na nga silang maging endorser ng produktong pang-adults gaya ng alak. Hindi lang naman desisyon nina James at Nadine ang pagtanggap sa bago nilang endorsement dahil may management din team na nagpaplano sa kanilang career. ‘Yun nga lang, kawawa rin ‘yung mga fans nilang minors pa.

