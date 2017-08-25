Red alert itinaas dahil kay ‘Jolina;’ ilang bahagi ng Luzon binaha By John Roson Bandera

Isinailalim sa pinakamataas na alerto ang mga awtoridad sa iba-ibang bahagi ng Luzon kaugnay ng inaasahang pagpasok sa kalupaan ng bagyong “Jolina,” habang ilang bahagi ng isla ang dumanas na ng landslide at pagbaha. Isinailalim sa pinakamataas na alerto ang mga awtoridad sa iba-ibang bahagi ng Luzon kaugnay ng inaasahang pagpasok sa kalupaan ng bagyong “Jolina,” habang ilang bahagi ng isla ang dumanas na ng landslide at pagbaha. Itinaas ang “red alert” sa Northern Luzon, Cordillera, Central Luzon, at Bicol, sabi ni Romina Marasigan, tagapagsalita ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Nagtaas din ng parehong estado ng alerto sa MIMAROPA, sabi sa ulat ng Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council doon. Inalerto na rin ang disaster response units ng militar sa hilagang Luzon para sa posibleng paglilikas ng mga residente, sabi ni Lt. Col. Isagani Nato, tagapagsalita ng AFP Northern Luzon Command. Inaasahan ang unang pagtama sa kalupaan ng bagyo sa Aurora o Isabela, sa pagitan ng alas-7 at alas-9 ng gabi Biyernes. Pero di pa man nagaganap ng landfall ay maraming bahagi na ng Luzon ang dumanas ng pag-ulan, at may mga naganap pang mga pagguho ng lupa at pagbaha. Isinara ang ilang bahagi ng kalsada sa Tinoc, Ifugao, at Tanudan, Kalinga, dahil sa mga pagguho ng lupa na dulot ng ulan, ayon sa Office of Civil Defense Cordillera. Itinakda rin ang pagsasara ng Kennon Road, isa sa mga pagunahing kalsada patungong Baguio City, Biyernes ng gabi, dahil sa mga possibleng pagguho ng lupa. Sa Bicol, naiulat ang mga pagbaha sa dalawang barangay ng Jovellar, Albay; 14 barangay sa mga bayan ng Bula, Baao, Pamplona, Nabua, San Fernando, at Pasacao, Camarines Sur, ayon sa ulat ng regional police. Dahil din sa baha ay di madaanan ang dalawang tulay sa Jovellar, Albay, at tatlong tulay sa mga bayan ng Sagñay, Bula, at San Fernando, Camarines Sur.

