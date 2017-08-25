12 lugar isinailalim sa signal number 2 dahil kay Jolina

ITINAAS ang signal number 2 sa 12 probinsiya sa harap ng pananalasa ng bagyong Jolina, ayon sa state weather bureau.

Sa weather bulletin na ipinalabas ganap na alas-5 ng hapon, sinabi ng Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) na napanatili ni Jolina ang lakas nito kung saan nagbabanta ito sa Aurora.

Kabilang sa mga lugar na isinailalim sa storm signal number 2 ay ang Isabela, Aurora, Quirino, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, Benguet, Abra, La Union at Nueva Vizcaya.

Idinagdag ng Pagasa na makakaranas ang mga lugar na nasa signal number 2 ng 60 kph hanggang 120 kph na lakas ng hangin sa loob ng 24 oras.

Samantala, kabilang naman sa mga lugar na sakop ng storm signal number 1 ang Cagayan, kasama ang Babuyan group of islands, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Northern Quezon, kasama ang Polillo Island at Camarines Norte.

Kasabay nito, itinaas ang yellow warning level sa Metro Manila, Bataan, Bulacan, Cavite at Rizal kahapon ng hapon dahil na rin sa ulang dulot ni Jolina.

Nakaranas naman ng katamtaman at paminsan-minsang malalakas na pag-ulan ang Zambales, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Laguna, Batangas at Quezon na tumagal ng tatlong oras.

