Aguirre pinag-iinhibit sa kaso ni Kian

NANAWAGAN si Sen. Risa Hontiveros kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II na mag-inhibit sa imbestigasyon kaugnay ng pagpatay sa Grade 11 na si Kian delos Santos matapos ang pagkiling sa mga pulis na kasama sa nangyaring operasyon sa Caloocan City.

“Nananawagan po ako kay Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre na pormal na mag-inhibit sa kanilang sarili sa pag-imbestiga sa pagpatay sa 11th grader na si Kian delos Santos,” sabi ni Hontiveros.

Idinagdag ni Hontiveros na nawalan na ng kredebilidad si Aguirre dahil sa kanyang mga pahayag sa isinagawang imbestigasyon ng Senado hinggil sa pagkakapatay sa 17-anyos na si Kian.

Matatandaang tinanong ni Aguirre kung ano ang pagkakaiba ng pagpatay sa isang adik at sa isang menor de-edad.

Idinagdag ni Hontiveros na dapat nang ihinto ni Aguirre ang kanyang pagnanais na ilipat sa Witness Protection Program (WPP) ng DOJ ang mga testigo kaugnay ng pagpatay kay Kian.

“Kung ilalagay pa sa kalinga ni Secretary Aguirre ang mga saksi, eh di para na rin nating hinatid ang mga tupa sa lion’s den,” giit ni Hontiveros.

Matatandaang tatlong testigo ang lumutang at humingi ng tulong kay Hontiveros para sila bigyan ng proteksyon.

