Signal number 2 itinaas sa La Union; 'Jolina' papalapit si Isabela, Aurora

KABILANG ang La Union sa mga lugar na isinailalim sa signal number 2 habang papalapit naman ang tropical storm Jolina sa Isabela at Aurora, ayon sa state weather bureau.

Sinabi ni Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) na lalong lumakas si Jolina habang gumagalaw patungong Isabela at Aurora.

Bukod sa La Union, itinaas din ang signal number 2 sa Isabela, Northern Aurora, Quirino, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, Benguet, Abra, La Union at Nueva Vizcaya.

Itinaas naman ang signal number 1 sa Cagayan, kasama na ang Babuyan group of islands, Apayao, ang iba pang bahagi ng Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, Northern Quezon, kasama na ang Polillo Island, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, at Camarines Sur.

Idinagdag ng Pagasa na inaasahang tatama si Jolina sa kalupaan sa pagitan ng alas-8 ng gabi at alas-10 ng gabi.

Sinabi ng Pagasa na mararanasan ang katamtaman hanggang malakas na mga pag-ulan sa Northern at Central Luzon, katamtaman hanggang sa malalakas na buhos ng ulan sa Southern Luzon, kasama na ang Bicol region at Metro Manila.

Nagbabala rin ang Pagasa sa posibleng landslide at flashflood dulot ng mga pag-ulan.

