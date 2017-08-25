Kasong murder, torture isinampa vs 3 pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay kay Kian INQUIRER.net

PORMAL nang sinampahan ng kasong murder at torture ng mga abogado mula sa Public Attorneys Office (PAO) ang tatlong pulis na sangkot sa pagpatay sa Grade 11 na si Kian Loyd delos Santos. Kabilang sa mga kasong inihain laban kina Police Officer 3 Arnel Oares, Police Officer 1 Jeremiah Pereda at PO1 Jerwin Cruz ay ang paglabag sa Revised Penal Code para sa murder at Republic Act 9745 o Anti-Torture Law. Kumatawan sa mga magulang ni Kian na sina Saldy at Lorenza delos Santos, ang PAO sa pamamagitan ng pinuno nito na si Persida Rueda-Acosta.

