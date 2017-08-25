Quantcast

Bandera Lotto Results, August 24, 2017

2:48 pm | Friday, August 25th, 2017

LOTTO GAME COMBINATIONS DRAW DATE JACKPOT WINNERS
Superlotto 6/49 11-15-17-38-44-09 24/08/2017 181,361,984.00 0
6Digit 1-6-4-0-6-2 24/08/2017 602,290.46 0
Suertres Lotto 11AM 5-4-4 24/08/2017 4,500.00 560
Suertres Lotto 4PM 3-8-4 24/08/2017 4,500.00 215
Suertres Lotto 9PM 9-9-9 24/08/2017 4,500.00 1210
EZ2 Lotto 9PM 31-16 24/08/2017 4,000.00 312
Lotto 6/42 13-25-34-36-32-33 24/08/2017 26,481,476.00 0
EZ2 Lotto 11AM 11-04 24/08/2017 4,000.00 308
EZ2 Lotto 4PM 21-05 24/08/2017 4,000.00 222

