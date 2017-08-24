Bagyong Jolina hahagupit na

Naging isa ng ganap na bagyo ang binabantayang low pressure area ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Naging isa ng ganap na bagyo ang binabantayang low pressure area ng Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration. Pinangalanang Jolina ang bagyo na nasa hilagang bahagi ng bansa at inaasahang magpapalakas sa Hanging Habagat at magdadala ng pag-ulan. Sa pagtataya ng PAGASA, maaari ring mag-land fall ang bagyo ngayong gabi (Biyernes) o bukas ng umaga (Sabado). Kahapon ay itinaas ang tropical cyclone warning signal no. 1 sa katimugang bahagi ng Cagayan Valley, Isabela at hilagang Aurora. Ang bagyo ay may hangin na umaabot sa 45 kilometro bawat oras at umuusad sa bilis na 60 kilometro bawat oras. Umuusad ito sa bilis na 17 kilometro bawat oras sa direksyon ng kanluran-hilagang kanluran. Ngayong hapon ang bagyo ay inaasahang nasa layong 255 kilometro sa silangan ng Baler, Aurora.

