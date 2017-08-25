Tulad ni FPJ, Coco type ring maglaba, sumayaw at kumanta sa pelikula

ANG feeling namin, gustung-gusto ring gawin ni Coco Martin ang role ni National Artist Fernando Poe, Jr., kung saan ipinapakita itong naglalaba, sumasayaw at kumakanta – bago nga makipagbakbakan sa mga kalaban.

Aliw na aliw kasi ang magaling na aktor sa mga naturang eksena while we were watching the remastered version of “Isusumbong Kita Sa Tatay Ko” sa special screening nito recenty sa SM the Block.

Isa si Coco sa mga celebrities na nagbigay ng suporta sa pagpapalabas ng neo-classic movie na pinagbidahan noon nina FPJ at Judy Ann Santos.

Kasama niyang nanood ang leading lady niya sa Ang Probinsyano na si Yassi Pressman at ang ilang ABS-CBN executives tulad nina Madam Cory Vidanes, Deo Endrinal, Biboy Arboleda with Sen. Grace Poe and Ms. Susan Roces.

Napakaganda ng pagkaka-remaster ng 1999 blockbuster movie nina FPJ at Juday (who was so kikay, sexy at batang-bata pa sa movie) at naniniwala kami na pwedeng-pwede pa rin ito sa mga millennials dahil very current pa rin ang istorya, aside from being a family movie (father-daughter relationship), with that FPJ action-trademark.

Guwapong-guwapo rin kami kay Leandro Munoz (nasa US na) at kyut na kyut kina Kathleen Hermosa at Kier Legaspi. And yes, bigla naming na-miss ang beauty queen na si Aileen Damiles.

Ayon sa ABS-CBN Restoration Head na si Leo Katigbak, “We are so happy na very positive at maganda ang reactions and feedback ng mga tao. There will be more (films to be restored)!”