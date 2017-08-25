Julia, Joshua nagkulong sa kwarto, nag-iyakan

TOTOO kaya ang nakarating sa aming chika na sa shooting ng bagong movie nina Julia Barretto at Joshua Garcia ay nagkaroon daw ng moment ang dalawa sa loob ng isang kuwarto at masinsinang nag-usap? Tila meron daw seryosong pinag-usapan ang dalawa in one of those shooting days dahil paglabas nila ng room ay medyo mugto pa ang kanilang mga mata, meaning mukhang nagkaroon ng crying scene ang mga bagets. “Parang pareho silang umiyak, pero mas obvious yung pamumugto ng eyes ni Josh,” bahagi ng chika ng isang texter namin sa “Chismax” ng DZMM. Marami kasi ang naniniwala na more than friends na ang level ng samahan ng dalawa base na rin sa mga kilos, galawan sa mga gimikan at sagot nila sa mga interviews. Sa recent interview kina Julia at Joshua, nagkaaminan nga na pareho nilang gusto ang isa’t isa, pero wala pang diretsong pag-amin na magdyowa na sila. Medto na-curious lang kami kung bakit nagkaiyakan ang dalawa matapos nilang magkasarilinan sa isang kwarto. Ano kaya ang napag-usapan nila? Type na type pa naman naming mapanood na umiiyak sa TV o movie si Joshua dahil parang ang sarap-sarap niyang patahanin at ihele na parang baby. Ha-hahahaha!

