Bea kakampi pa rin ang madlang pipol sa usaping lovelife By Alex Brosas Bandera

KAKAMPI pa rin ni Andeng (Bea Alonzo) ang sambayanan sa kanyang laban for love sa A Love To Last.

Base sa datos mula sa Kantar Media, nasungkit ng serye ang 16.8% na national TV rating mula sa pinagsamang urban at rural homes, laban sa 10.2% ng My Korean Jagiya. Matapos ang aksidenteng natamo ni Anton (Ian Veneracion), pinili ni Andeng na umuwi na para alagaan ang kanyang asawa. Labis naman itong ikinatuwa ni Anton at ipinangako sa kanyang asawa na tuloy pa rin niya itong susuyuin at sabay nilang aayusin ang kanilang mga problema. Ngunit sa kabila nito, hindi parin natapos ang laban dahil sa patuloy na panggugulo ni Grace (Iza Calzado) at paninisi ni Chloe (Julia Baretto) sa kanya sa nangyari kay Anton. Samantala, inaanyayahan ng cast ng teleserye ang lahat na makisaya sa kanila sa “Love Goals: A Love to Last Concert” na gaganapin sa Sept. 8 sa Kia Theater, 8 p.m. Para sa tickets, maaaring bumili onine via www.ticketnet.com.ph o tumawag sa kanilang hotline na 911-5555.

