Banta ng mga moralista: Alden irereklamo raw sa MTRCB, damay pati si Mocha, Gabriela

ANG daming hanash ng bashers ni Alden Richards sa Twitter, ha.

Nadadamay pa ang noontime show dahil ang feeling nila ay fake na fake ang pakilig ni Alden kay Maine. May drama pa silang they will file a petition sa noontime show para pagsabihan si Alden.

“Let’s mke a 4mal ptition 2 call d attentn of @EatBulaga to stop over pkilig of Alden on Maine as it’s leadng 2 sexual harassment/abuse on TV.”

“GUSTO MO I-TAG naRIN NATIN ANG @MTRCBgov AT SI MS MOCHA USON NA ASST SECRETARY sa OFC NI MR. MARTIN ANDANAR? TAG naRIN ANG @GabrielaWomenPL.”

“Ds is a protest vs sobrang hipo 4 fake kilig na ginagawa ni Alden ke Maine We wont support their movie too.”

“True! kung d tayo aaksyon cno ang aaksyon sa d tamang pakilig. Ang ADN gusto nila yan.”

‘Yan ang mga nakakalokang hanash ng bashers ng actor.

So, ano ang gusto ninyong mangyari ngayon? Na huwag nang magpansinan ang dalawa sa noontime show nila?

Kay aarte naman ng mga faney na ito. May nalalaman pa kayong sexual harassment, eh, kayo na nga ang pinapakilig.

And besides, hindi naman siguro hahayaan ni Alden na malagay siya sa alanganin nang dahil lang sa pagpapakilig nila ni Maine sa kanilang fans.

We also believe na ginagawa lang nila ang kanilang trabaho kaya walang dahilan para ireklamo pa sa MTRCB o sa Gabriela ang ginawa ni Alden kay Maine.