Kapuso stars nagpiyesta dahil sa 15-M FB likes ng GMA 7 By Jun Nardo Bandera

BUMUHOS ang pagbati sa GMA Network dahil na-achieve nito ang 15 million likes sa Facebook account nito. Halos lahat ng Kapuso artists ay nagbigay-pugay sa istasyon dahil dito. Post ni Bea Binene sa Twitter, “Congratulations, mga Kapuso! 15M strong! Mas malakas na pag sama-sama. Salamat sa pagmamahal at suporta! #GMA15MStrong GMA Network.” “We’ve reached 15 Million likes on our GMA Network FB page! Mas malakas tayo pag sama-sama. Congrats mga Kapuso! #GMA15MStrong,” tweet naman ni Julie Anne San Jose. Maging ang fan clubs ng iba’t ibang Kapuso stars ay nagpahatid din ng pagbati sa GMA Network.

