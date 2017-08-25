Edward handang gawin lahat para hindi masaktan si Maymay

IPAGTATANGGOL ni Edward Barber si Maymay Entrata laban sa mga haters at bashers hangga’t kinakailangan.

Ayon kay Edward, mabait na tao si Maymay at marespeto sa kapwa kaya unfair sa kanyang ka-loveteam ang ma-bash at malait sa social media. Hindi rin daw tama na sirain ang isang tao na wala namang ginagawang masama.

“She doesn’t deserve (bastusin ng netizens). Why would I not defend her? It’s negative, sometimes I see she’s not happy because she’s reading the comments again and again and again but like it’s not something that’s necessary so why it should continue?” ani Edward sa isang panayam.

Siyempre, abot-langit na naman ang pasasalamat ni Maymay sa kanyang screen partner dahil sa ginagawa ni Edward sa kanya. At handa rin daw siyang ipagtanggol ang binata kung kakailanganin nito.

Samantala, inamin ni Maymay na ngayon pa lang ay inaatake na siya ng nerbyos sa nalalapit na pagpapalabas ng launching movie nilang “Loving In Tandem”.

“Siyempre po may pressure, pero blessing po ito eh kaya ginagawa po namin lahat. Sabi po ni direk (Giselle Andres), hindi porke’t bago kami, hindi namin ibibigay ‘yung best namin kaya ngayon pa binibigay na namin,” pahayag pa ng PBB Lucky Season 7 Big Winner.

Makakasama ng MayWard sa movie sina Kisses Delavin at Marco Gallo.

Sey naman ni Edward sa kanilang launching film, “Siyempre kinakabahan, kasi ano first movie namin kaya you know, I don’t know what to do, ‘yung mga markers, blocking. Parang you are always thinking about everything else. It’s scary because we are putting ourselves out there for everyone to see and we are new to this, so like I said before looking forward to what we can show about.”