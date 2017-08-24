Caloocan police sinabing pagiging drug runner ni Kian ibinase sa social media INQUIRER.net

INAMIN ng sinibak na police chief ng Caloocan City na base sa social media ang impormasyon na umano’y drug pusher ang pinatay na Grade 11 na si Kian Loyd delos Santos.

“We based some information na lamalabas sa social media. ‘Yun lang po basis namin sir after na nung incident, sir,” sabi ni Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna sa pagdinig ng Senate committee on public order kaugnay ng pagkamatay ni delos Santos.

Iniimbestigahan ng komite ni Lacson ang nangyaring pagpatay kay delos Santos. “We based some information na lamalabas sa social media. ‘Yun lang po basis namin sir after na nung incident, sir,” sabi ni Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna. Nagtanong si Sen. Manny Pacquiao sa pulis kunng paano nakumpirma na sangkot sa droga si Kian. Inamin ni Bersaluna na bago ang pagpatay kay delos Santos, hindi sila tiyak sa pagkakasangkot sa droga ng kanilang target.

Sinabi ni Bersaluna na inaresto ng Caloocan police ang isang Nono Lubiras isang araw matapos patayin si delos Santos.

Nang tanungin ni Pacquiao kung paano bineripika ang alegasyon ni Lubiras laban kay delos Santos, sumagot si Bersaluna ibinase ito sa impormasyon mula sa social media.

Ito’y matapos akusahan ang mga trolls na gumagamit ng pekeng Facebook account, na nagpapakilalang mga kapitbahay ni delos Santos. Ayon sa mga troll, kilalang drug addict si delos Santos.

“Hindi pwede ‘yang katwiran na yan dito. Masyadong napakababa na dahilan, napakababaw na based lang sa social media,” sabi ni Pacquiao na nairita.

