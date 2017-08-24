Eksperto: Bird flu strain sa Pampanga pwedeng mailipat sa tao

SINABI ng isang opisyal ng Department of Agriculture (DA) na maaaring mailipat sa tao ang avian influenza na tumama sa San Luis, Pampanga matapos magpositibo sa H5N6 strain. Sa isang press conference, sinabi ni Department of Agriculture (DA) Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) Animal Disease Control Section head Dr. Arlene Vytiaco, na dumaan na sa confirmatory test ang mga sample ng tissue at oral swab matapos ipadala sa Australian Animal Health Laboratory (AAHL). Niliwanag ni Vytiaco na magkaiba ang N6 strain at N1 strain na tumama sa China noong 2003, o mas kilala bilang Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, o SARS. “Although transmissible to humans, the transmission and mortality rate is very, very low,” sabi ni Vytiaco. Sa kabila nito, tiniyak ni Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol na ligtas kainin ang manok at poultry products sa mga palengke.

