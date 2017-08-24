Bong Revilla pinayagang magpatingin ng ngipin By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan First Division si dating Sen. Bong Revilla Jr., na ipasuri ang kanyang ngipin. Pinayagan ng Sandiganbayan First Division si dating Sen. Bong Revilla Jr., na ipasuri ang kanyang ngipin. Si Revilla ay pinayagang lumabas ng kanyang kulungan sa PNP Custodial Center ngayong araw (Biyernes) mula alas-2 hanggang 5 ng hapon. Siya ay dadalhin ng kanyang mga police escort sa Gan Advanced Osseointegration Center na nasa ground floor ng The Residences, Greenbelt Center, Arnaiz Ave., Makati City. “He shall be transported from his detention cell at Camp Crame not earlier than one hour before the appointment time and brought to the GAOC and to no other place, for the procedures and shall be transported back to his detention cell immediately after completing the procedure, but not later than 5pm of the same day,” saad ng minutes ng pagdinig kahapon. Iginiit ng korte na bawal gumamit si Revilla ng anumang communication at electronic gadgets. Bawal din siyang makapanayam ng media. Noong Marso 23 ay sumailalim si Revilla sa 2nd stage implant surgery, post operation check-up, implant impression, trial implant coping, trial unglazed at permanent installation. Kailangang itong tignan muli kaya naghain siya ng mosyon noong Agosto 18. “Accordingly, Dr. Steve Mark Gan issued a Medical Certificate dated 15 August 2017, advising the accused of the schedule of his checkup and restoration of cavities on 25 August 2017,” saad ng mosyon.

