Cignal HD Hawkeyes puntirya ang PBA D-League crown



Laro Ngayon

(Ynares Sports Arena)

5 p.m. CEU vs Cignal

KULANG man sa tao, pipilitin ng Cignal HD Hawkeyes na walisin ngayon ang Centro Escolar University (CEU) Scorpions sa Game 2 ng 2017 PBA D-League Foundation Cup Finals.

Hindi pa rin makakasama si Raymar Jose na kasalukuyang naglalaro para sa Gilas Pilipinas sa 29th Southeast Asian Games, muling sasandigan ng Hawkeyes si Jason Perkins para makumpleto ng koponan ang magkasunod na titulo sa kanilang unang season sa liga.

“Hopefully, we can be consistent on our game. It will be tough, but winning Game 1 is a good motivation for us going for Game 2,” sabi ni Cignal HD coach Boyet Fernandez matapos itala ng kanyang koponan ang 78-56 pagwawagi noong Martes.

Si Perkins man ang bumuhat sa Cignal sa Game 1, hindi naman puwedeng balewalain ang naging kontribusyon ng kanyang mga kakampi tulad nina Byron Villarias at Oping Sumalinog na bumitaw ng mga outside shots para tulungan ang kanilang koponan na lumapit sa pagkubra ng back-to-back title, na tanging nagawa ng NLEX Road Warriors at Phoenix Accelerators nito lamang nakaraang season.

Kung sakaling magwagi ngayon ang Hawkeyes, tatanghalin naman si Fernandez bilang head coach na may pinakamaraming korona na napanalunan sa kasaysayan ng PBA D-League sa pagsungkit ng kanyang ikawalong titulo.

Ang Game 2 ng best-of-3 championship ay gaganapin alas-5 ng hapon sa Ynares Sports Arena sa Pasig City.