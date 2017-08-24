PH kontra Malaysia sa SEAG women’s volleyball By Angelito Oredo Bandera



Laro Ngayon

(MITEC Hall 8)

2 p.m. Philippines vs Malaysia KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – Sasabak ngayon ang Pilipinas sa matinding giyera sa pagtatangkang makamit ang panalo na makakapagtulak dito sa mas matinding labanan sa 29th Southeast Asian Games women’s volleyball competition ngayon sa MITEC Hall 8 dito. Ang star-studded Nationals ay sasagupain ang mga Malaysians alas-2 ng hapon na patikim sa kampanya nito bago sagupain ang Vietnam at alinman sa Indonesia o Thailand sa sudden-death semifinals. Pinamumunuan ni skipper Mika Reyes, umaasa ng mas mahusay na paglalaro ang Nationals na nagsanay ng kabuuang 17 araw sa tatlong siyudad sa Japan at nakapagpakita ng magandang paglalaro sa ginanap na 19th AVC Asian Senior Women’s Championship sa Biñan City kamakailan. Tumapos ang Pilipinas na ikawalong puwesto sa Asian Seniors subalit ang kampanya nito ay tinampukan ng pampataas morale na panalo kontra Hong Kong at Vietnam pati na rin sa Asian powerhouse na South Korea at Kazakhstan. Ikinatuwa ni head coach Francis Vicente ang kanilang kampanya sa Asian tourney subalit ang totoong sukatan ay ang pagsabak nito sa SEA Games kung saan umaasa ito na makasungkit ng medalya kahit tanso sa unang pagkakataon sapul noong ika-23 edisyon ng torneo sa Maynila noong 2005. “I like the progress of the team,” sabi ni Vicente. “The team had already developed. It is now fighting hard and pushing its opponents to the limit. I just hope we can carry that momentum into the SEA Games starting against Malaysia.” Gayunman, hindi basta-basta lamang na kalaban ang host na Malaysians. Binubuo halos ng mga university players, ang madaliang binuo na koponan ng Pilipinas ay dinomina ang Malaysia sa group stage ng nakalipas na SEA Games sa Singapore. Bagaman itinuturing ang laban na perfect warm-up para sa matinding laban kontra sa Vietnamese sa Sabado ay muli na ipinaalala ni Vicente na hindi nararapat na kalimutan ng koponan ang laban dahil sa kapasidad ng host Malaysia na magtala ng surpresa. “We still have to play with the same amount of toughness and intensity,” sabi nito. “We want to win convincingly to gain momentum and confidence against the likes of Vietnam and Indonesia or Thailand in the latter part of the tournament.” Maliban kay Reyes, inaasahan din ng Nationals sina Jaja Santiago, Aby Maraño, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Alyssa Valdez at playmaker Kim Fajardo. Ang Asian 2nd Best Libero na si Dawn Macandili ay masasabak din upang palitan si Denden Lazaro na nagtamo ng injury.

