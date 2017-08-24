Tuloy na: Sylvia, Arjo magsasama sa teleserye

CONGRATS sa mag-inang Sylvia Sanchez and Arjo Atayde dahil within this week ay magti-taping na sila ng kanilang first teleserye

together with new actor Yves Flores in it. Ang magdidirek ng drama series na ito ay yung direktor din ni Ibyang (palayaw ni Sylvia) sa The Greatest Love.

Minsan na silang nagsamang mag-ina sa isang serye ni Arjo before pero as guest lang. Ngayon ay full-length na ang project nilang dalawa.

Well, sino kaya sa mag-ina ang mas lulutang sa husay sa pag-arte? I don’t think na may sapawang mangyayari dahil pareho silang magaling na aktor. Soooo excited na to watch both of them.