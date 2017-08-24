Rocco ayaw madaliin si Sanya: Dahan-dahan lang! Bandera

MARIING itinanggi ni Rocco Nacino ang chika na sinagot na raw siya ng kanyang leading lady sa Kapuso afternoon series na Haplos na si Sanya Lopez. Totoong niregaluhan niya ng poodle si Sanya nu’ng birthday nito pero hindi raw ito senyales na magdyowa na sila. Ani Rocco, wala pa raw talaga sila sa ganu’ng level, basta masaya raw sila kung anumang meron sila ngayon, at ayaw na muna niya itong bigyan ng label. Sey pa ng Kapuso actor, ayaw nilang madaliin ang mga bagay-bagay, “Mas maganda yung dadahan-dahanin ang lahat. I believe it’s a long process, kasi sa ngayon trabaho talaga ang priorities namin.” In fairness, patuloy pa ring tumataas ang rating ng fantasy-dramang Haplos sa Afternoon Prime ng GMA. Sabi nga ng mga RocSan supporters, paganda na nang paganda ang kuwento ng kanilang soap kaya mas lalo raw nakakaadik panoorin.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.