Tumbok Karera Tips, August 23, 2017 (@SAN LAZARO PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (12) Dandelion; TUMBOK – (13) Bungangera; LONGSHOT – (3) Senorito Gelo

Race 2 : PATOK – (5) Caravaggio; TUMBOK – (3) Big Nevada; LONGSHOT – (2) Director’s Dona

Race 3 : PATOK – (6) Virac Island; TUMBOK – (9) Alta’s Finest; LONGSHOT – (10) Spring Collection

Race 4 : PATOK – (3) Newton’s Gal; TUMBOK – (7) Sta. Fe; LONGSHOT – (6) Silver Valley

Race 5 : PATOK – (3) Malaya/Heiress Of Hope; TUMBOK – (7) Piskante; LONGSHOT – (4) Princess Ella/

Eugenie

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Dewey Boulevard; TUMBOK – (5) Pradera Verde; LONGSHOT – (4) Breaking News

Race 7 : PATOK – (1) Letkissnsaygoodbye/Mandolin; TUMBOK – (7) Tricky Tris; LONGSHOT – (5) Gio Conti

Race 8 : PATOK – (6) Real Value / Carolina Blue; TUMBOK – (7) Perfect Match; LONGSHOT – (4) Art’s Angel

