Pilipinas vs Malaysia sa men’s basketball

Mga Laro Ngayon
(MABA Stadium)
6 p.m. Philippines vs Malaysia (men’s)
8:15 p.m. Philippines vs Thailand (women’s)
KUALA LUMPUR – Makakasagupa ngayon ng paboritong Gilas Pilipinas ang koponan ng host Malaysia sa men’s basketball event ng 29th Southeast Asian Games dito sa MABA Stadium.
Mag-uumpisa ang laban ganap na alas-6 ng gabi kung saan hanap ng mga Pinoy na masungkit ang ikatlong sunod na panalo.
Pero hindi tulad sa unang laro kung saan pinahirapan muna sila ng Thailand bago nakopo ang 81-74 panalo ay sisiguruhin ng nagdedepensang kampeon na matambakan nila ang mga Malaysians.
Pero hindi ito magiging madali dahil ayon kay PH coach Jong Uichico ay nag-improve na sa basketball ang Malaysia.
“We saw during our game against Thailand that this tournament is no longer the same as before,” sabi ni Uichico.
“We have to do some adjustments if we want to win convincingly over the Malaysians.”
Sa women’s division naman ay makakasagupa ng Perlas Pilipinas ang delikadong Thailand dakong alas-8:15 ng gabi.
Ang mga Pinay ay galing sa maigting na 123-33 panalo kontra Myanmar kahapon.
Isang ganti ito sa nalasap na 68-78 kabiguan ng Pilipinas laban sa Indonesia Lunes ng gabi.
Dahil sa kabiguang iyon ay kailangang mabigo ang Indonesia ng dalawang beses kontra Thailand at Malaysia para maagaw ng Perlas Pilipinas ang top seed sa pagtatapos ng preliminaries. —Angelito Oredo
